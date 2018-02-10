Joe Rogan and Jimmy Smith Preview UFC 221: Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Jimmy Smith break down the main event of UFC 221 between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold for the interim middleweight champion.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.