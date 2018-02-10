HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 221 Romero vs Rockhold Live Results

featuredUFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Yoel Romero UFC 221 2nd weigh-in

featuredYoel Romero Fails to Make Weight on Second Attempt; Luke Rockhold Still Fighting for Belt

Yoel Romero vs Luke Rockhold UFC 221 weigh-in

featuredThings Get Heated at UFC 221 Weigh-ins as Yoel Romero Misses Weight (Video)

Yoel Romero UFC 221 weigh-in

featuredYoel Romero Misses Weight for Title Fight (UFC 221 Weigh-in Results)

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Smith Preview UFC 221: Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold

February 10, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Jimmy Smith break down the main event of UFC 221 between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold for the interim middleweight champion.

Dana White: UFC Will Go to Both Russia and Hawaii But Not Sure Which Will Be First

Follow Along for UFC 221 Full Live Results

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.

               

