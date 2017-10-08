Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier Proclaim Demetrious Johnson the G.O.A.T.

               

October 8, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson made a strong case on Saturday that he’s the greatest of all time. “Mighty Mouse” defeated Ray Borg in the UFC 216 main event, setting the record for the most consecutive title defenses by a champion in the promotion’s history.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier are convinced that Johnson is the best pound-for-pound fighter the sport has ever seen.

Johsnon had been tied with former middleweight champion Anderson Silva for the record with ten consecutive title defenses. The record is now solely Johnson’s with 11.

