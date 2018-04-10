Joe Rogan and Bas Rutten Discuss Conor McGregor’s Rampage and the Potential Outcome

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 10, 2018
Everyone was aghast at Conor McGregor’s actions when he went on a rampage last week during the UFC 223 fight week. 

McGregor and a dozen or so other individuals entered Barclays Center, made their way to the loading dock area, and attacked a bus which was loaded with UFC 223 fighters waiting to be transported back to their hotel.

McGregor launched a hand truck through the van’s window, injuring Michael Chiesa, Ray Borg, and at least one UFC employee. Afterward, Chiesa and Borg were deemed medically unfit to fight and had their bouts canceled. The Irishman eventually surrendered to police, but was allowed to post bail and fly back home to Ireland.

What happens next is anyone’s best guess. McGregor is going to have to return for a court appearance in June, where he currently is charged with three misdemeanors and a felony. 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan and former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten, on Rogan’s podcast on Tuesday, broke down the incident and discussed the possible ramifications of McGregor’s actions.

               

