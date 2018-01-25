HOT OFF THE WIRE
Lorenz Larkin

featuredLorenz Larkin Explains How He Plans to Break Out of His Bellator Slump

Stipe Miocic UFC 203 Victory

featuredUFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou – The Aftermath

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Says She Has Agreed to Fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 226

featuredDaniel Cormier Resolved To Retire from Fighting By the Time He’s 40 Years Old

Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher Added to Already Robust UFC 223 Fight Card

January 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

The UFC 223 fight card slated for April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y., was only just announced, but it is already flourishing.

The latest UFC 223 addition is an exciting lightweight match-up between longtime Octagon favorite Joe Lauzon and relative newcomer Chris Gruetzemacher. MMAWeekly.com sources close to the bout confirmed the news, which was originally reported by Newsday.

It may sound odd to tout the appeal of a fight that pits two competitors who are each coming off of back-to-back losses, but that’s where Lauzon vs. Gruetzemacher lands. 

Jim Miller vs Joe Lauzon at UFC 155Lauzon (27-14) has never strung together more than three victories in his nearly 12-year UFC tenure, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a fan favorite. He brought excitement to the cage from his first footsteps into the Octagon, knocking out former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver less than a minute into his debut fight under the UFC banner.

Lauzon has never slowed down, always going for broke in his fights, often to his own detriment. Despite never being able to string together a run at the title, Lauzon can boast a UFC record-tying 15 post-fight bonus awards to his credit in his 25 trips to the Octagon; that’s an impressive ratio.

Gruetzenmacher (13-3) doesn’t have the storied history that Lauzon does in the Octagon, but he put together an impressive 13-1 run before losing his last two fights. 

Like Lauzon, Gruetzenmacher has a penchant to throw caution to the wind. Of his 16 professional bouts, only four have gone the distance. Gruetzenmacher is also a fighter that tends to live by the “kill or be killed” creed when it comes to his fights.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Denies Signing Deal with WWE

The pairing joins an already burgeoning UFC 223 fight card that is headlined by two title fights. Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 headliner in Brooklyn, while Rose Namajunas puts her newly won strawweight title on the line for the first time in the co-main event in an immediate rematch with the woman she took it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Several other UFC 223 bouts have also been announced

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA