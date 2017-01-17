Joe Lauzon: Undeserved Win Feels Worse Than Getting Robbed on a Decision

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 17, 2017
No Comments

Joe Lauzon is a unique animal. He’s not quiet about voicing his opinion… even when it doesn’t favor him.

That’s where Lauzon found himself after the judges awarded him a decision victory over Marcin Held at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix on Jan. 15, 2016.

Joe Lauzon UFC Phoenix PostYes, Lauzon always wants to get the W, but on that Sunday night that he got it, Lauzon felt like it was undeserved and it bothered him.

“I thought he won the fight,” said Lauzon. “I thought it sucked before when I thought I won the fight and I lost… this is worse. This sucks. It’s great I got the win money, but I 100-percent thought he won the fight.

RELATED > Joe Lauzon Takes the W, but Doesn’t Think He Earned It (Fight Highlights)

“I feel guilty. I feel bad about it because I was in his shoes last time.”

Lauzon even went so far as to say that he would lobby the UFC to keep Held on the roster.

Mark De La Rosa Says Combate Americas Opponen...

Jan 17, 2017No Comments25 Views

For his first fight of the New Year, Mark De La Rosa makes his Combate Americas debut on Thursday in Mexico City, taking on Ivan Flores.

Walt Harris UFC Phoenix Weigh

Walt Harris: ‘I’...

Walt Harris talks about defeating Chase Sherman at UFC

Jan 16, 2017
Germaine de Randamie Fight Highlight

Watch Germaine de Randamie ...

Watch Germaine de Randamie most recent UFC victory, when

Jan 16, 2017
Nina Ansaroff UFC Phoenix Weigh

Nina Ansaroff Used Amanda N...

Nina Ansaroff talks about her win against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Jan 16, 2017
               

