Joe Lauzon Thinks He Lost to Marcin Held; Here’s The Scorecard

The UFC Fight Night 103 co-main event between lightweights Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held ended in a split decision in favor of Lauzon. Following the fight, the UFC veteran said Held should have been the winner ‘100-percent.’

RELATED > Joe Lauzon Takes the W, but Doesn’t Think He Earned It (Fight Highlights)

One judge scored the fight 30-27 for Held. Check out the rest of the scorecard and how each judge saw the fight.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram