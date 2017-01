Joe Lauzon Reacts to Judges Scorecards: ‘Wasn’t My Night’ (UFC Phoenix Video)

Following his split decision win over Marcin Held in the UFC Fight Night 103 co-main event, Joe Lauzon said that Held should have gotten the win. Check out Lauzon’s reaction to the judges scorecards on Sunday.

