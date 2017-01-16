Joe Lauzon Decision’s Marcin Held But Says Judges Got It Wrong (UFC Phoenix Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 16, 2017
1 Comment

When ring announcer Bruce Buffer was reading the scorecards from the UFC Fight Night 103 co-main event on Sunday, most inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix were shocked, including the winner.

Joe Lauzon officially defeated Marcin Held in their lightweight bout, but Lauzon but spent his post-fight interview explaining why he didn’t win the fight.

Lauzon came close to finishing Held in the early going of the opening round. Held was working to secure a takedown along the cage and Lauzon unleashed a series of elbows that forced Held to abandon the takedown attempt and go into survival mode. After that, Held controlled the rest of the round.

RELATED > UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results and Fight Stats

In the second frame, Held took Lauzon down twice and continued to put the UFC veteran on his back throughout the fight. On the ground, he controlled the position except for an arm bar attempt in the second round that he defended. He nullified Lauzon’s submission game and out grappled him. Both fighters were stunned when the scorecards were read.

“I disagree (with the decision) 100-percent. I got screwed in my last fight and felt like the decision should have went my way. This time, that was not my fight. That was 100-percent Marcin’s fight. I disagree 100-percent,” said Lauzon following the split decision.

Light heavyweight champion and commentator Daniel Cormier also disagreed with the decision.

“I’m a little lose for words there,” said Cormier after the fight. “I thought Marcin held actualluy did more than enough to win the fight. Outside of those elbows, he controlled the entire fight.”

Despite the bizarre scoring, Lauzon picked up the win and Held is still searching for his first UFC victory. 

  • Collideoverme

    Love Joe Lauzon. He’s definitely one of the good guys. Glad he admitted he actually lost. Good fight though.

               

