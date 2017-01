Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger Ready to Throw Down with Nina Ansaroff (UFC Phoenix video)

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger struggled in her first couple of UFC fights, but she feels like she’s got things under control and is ready to show fans what she’s got when she throws down with Nina Ansaroff at UFC Fight Night 103 on Sunday, Jan. 15, in Phoenix.

