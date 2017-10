Joby Sanchez Gets Shot at UFC After Second DWTNCS Appearance (Full Fight Video)

After a win in Week 1, Joby Sanchez returned to Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series for Week 7 and earned a UFC contract with a dominating win.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Blasts Holly Holm, Wants to ‘Beat Her Ass’ at UFC 219

According to UFC president Dana White, the Contender Series will return sometime after the start of 2018.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram