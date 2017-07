Joanne Calderwood Handles Cortney Casey (UFC Glasgow Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before Joanne Calderwood faces Cynthia Calvillo in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night Glasgow, check out her victory over Cortney Casey in 2015.

TRENDING > Max Holloway Expected to Defend UFC Belt Against Frankie Edgar

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram