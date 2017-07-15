Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo Pulled Apart at UFC Glasgow Weigh-in

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio card is set for Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, following Saturday’s weigh-in.

The weigh-in didn’t go off without a hitch, however, as Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo had to be pulled apart during their staredown. There may have been some hard fillings spilling over after Calderwood missed the mark, coming in 2 pounds over the 116-pound limit for their bout.

The bout will continue as a 118-pound catchweight fight with Calderwood forfeiting 20-percent of her fight purse to Calvillo as a penalty for missing weight.

