Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo Pulled Apart at UFC Glasgow Weigh-in

July 15, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio card is set for Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, following Saturday’s weigh-in.

The weigh-in didn’t go off without a hitch, however, as Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo had to be pulled apart during their staredown. There may have been some hard fillings spilling over after Calderwood missed the mark, coming in 2 pounds over the 116-pound limit for their bout. 

RELATED > UFC Glasgow: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results, Sunday at Noon ET

The bout will continue as a 118-pound catchweight fight with Calderwood forfeiting 20-percent of her fight purse to Calvillo as a penalty for missing weight.

