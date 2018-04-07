Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Trainer Still Believes First Loss Was Primarily Due to Bad Weight Cut

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

MMAWeekly’s exclusive interview with Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s trainer Mike Brown to talk about her preparation for her rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 and what happened in their first fight.

When Jedrzejczyk and Namajunas met at UFC 217 late last year, most felt that it was a foregone conclusion that the Polish champion would defeat her young challenger and tie Ronda Rousey’s record for most title defenses in UFC history by a woman.

Namajunas, however, didn’t follow the script.

She instead took the fight to Jedrzejczyk, planting her on the canvas, and scoring the first knockout victory of her career just three minutes and three seconds into the first round.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson Reduces UFC 223 Main Event to No. 1 Contender’s Fight

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta live results and fight stats, as they happen. The first bout is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The revamped fight card has been reduced from 13 to 9 bouts, and the new main event pits Khabib Nurmagomedov against Al Iaquinta.