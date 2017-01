Joanna Jedrzejczyk Weighs In on Ronda Rousey’s UFC Struggles

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighs in on the struggles of former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

TRENDING > Dana White Wants Amanda Nunes to Pump the Breaks on Featherweight Title Talk

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram