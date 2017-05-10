Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants To Be First Female To Hold Two UFC Belts
Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to be the first female fighter to hold two UFC belts at the same time. First, she’ll have to get past Jessica Andrade at UFC 211.
May 10, 2017
