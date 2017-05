Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade: UFC 211 Countdown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and gyms of a champion and an electrifying challenger as they prepare for their biggest tests to date. Undefeated strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends against surging Brazilian powerhouse Jessica Andrade.

