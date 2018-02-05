Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘Very Happy’ to See Ronda Rousey Start a New Career in WWE

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 5, 2018
Joanna Jedrzejczyk was always a major supporter of Ronda Rousey during her UFC career whether she was champion or not.

By all accounts, Rousey is likely done with fighting as she just recently inked a multi-year deal to join World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as a full time performer in professional wrestling.

Whether she’s fighting in the Octagon or flying off the top rope in a wrestling ring, Jedrzejczyk is just glad to see Rousey is doing what she loves and that’s why she offered her full support for the move from the UFC to WWE.

“I’m very happy for her,” Jedrzejczyk told MMAWeekly about Rousey’s debut in WWE. “I know that she’s happy. She does in her life what she likes. I’m very happy for her. I’m very proud of her.”

While Rousey’s signing was a major coup for WWE, there’s still no telling what kind of career she’ll have in professional wrestling but Jedrzejczyk is confident much like she did in judo and mixed martial arts that the “Rowdy” one will be just fine.

“Of course she will succeed,” Jedrzejczyk said.

Rousey made her first appearance as part of the WWE roster at the Royal Rumble just over a week ago but hasn’t popped back up on regular programming due to her filming schedule for the movie “Mile 22” that’s currently in production in Colombia.

Once she’s finished with filming, Rousey is expected to join the WWE in a full time capacity with plans already in motion for her to perform at WrestleMania in April, which is the biggest event of the year for the pro wrestling organization.

               

