Joanna Jedrzejczyk: UFC 223 Fighting Spirit

(Courtesy of UFC)

Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her fighting spirit ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 on April 7.

Jedrzejczyk captured the women’s 115-pound title by destroying Carla Esparza at UFC 185 in March 2015. She defended the belt five times before Namajunas handed the first Polish UFC champion the first career loss at UFC 217 in November. Shocking the world, Namajunas knocked out the seasoned striker in the first round. Jedrzejczyk was granted an immediate rematch. On April 7, in Brooklyn, New York, the two will run it back at Barclays Center.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Reveals Serious Injury He Suffered Days Prior to Facing GSP

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on April 7 for UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Live Results and Full Fight Stats.