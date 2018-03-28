Joanna Jedrzejczyk Planned on Move to Flyweight But Now Sole Focus is Winning Back Strawweight Title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk only has one thing on her mind right now and that’s winning back the UFC strawweight title.

That wasn’t the case six months ago, however, as Jedrzejczyk was preparing for her first showdown against Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in New York.

That fight was supposed to serve as Jedrzejczyk’s sixth title defense, which would have tied her with Ronda Rousey for the all-time record in the UFC women’s divisions.

According to the Polish superstar, she had made up her mind prior to that fight with Namajunas that she was going to move to 125 pounds afterwards to begin her pursuit of a second title in the newly created flyweight division.

“If I won the fight with Rose Namajunas, I was planning to move up,” Jedrzejczyk revealed when speaking to MMAWeekly. “Because your body’s changing. It’s not that I’m eating too much. I eat very clean. I eat very healthy but your body’s changing. You’re getting older, your body’s changing.

“It was my plan to move up but right now I must and I will get what belongs to me.”

‘What belongs to me’ refers to the strawweight title that’s currently wrapped around Namajunas’ waist as Jedrzejczyk prepares for their rematch on April 7 at UFC 223.

Following that loss last year, Jedrzejczyk was able to clear her head with several months spent at home in Poland before finally returning to the United States to resume training at American Top Team in Florida.

Jedrzejczyk also split with her former nutritionists, who she let go after a disastrous weight cut last November leading into the first fight with Namajunas.

This time around, Jedrzejczyk has done everything possible to ensure that her weight cut will go smoothly so she’s at her best when she steps back into the Octagon to face Namajunas a second time.

“We will work to bring my weight down as much as we can, of course the healthy way, for the weight cut. I know I paid the ultimate price for someone’s mistake. That’s the most terrible thing in my life,” Jedrzejczyk said about what happened with her last fight. “Because these people were like family to me. It’s not only about the belt, the money but it’s all about the feelings.

“I’m an honest person. If you see me being hard or being nice, it’s all real. I’m not a fake person. I only have one face and I’m real.”

As far as the future goes, Jedrzejczyk might still contemplate a move to flyweight but for now she’s solely focused on taking back the strawweight title at UFC 223.

“Right now there is nothing more important than this camp,” Jedrzejczyk said. “That is what I am focused on.”