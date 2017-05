Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Jessica Andrade and Aiming for UFC Flyweight Title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is about to put her strawweight belt on the line for the fifth time. She squares off with Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 on Saturday in Dallas.

At the UFC 211 Ultimate Media Day, Jedrzejczyk discussed the upcoming fight with Andrade and how she has her sights set on becoming the UFC’s first female dual-division champion.

