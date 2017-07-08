Joanna Jedrzejczyk Offers to Fight Valentina Shevchenko in UFC 213 Main Event

UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is always ready to fight and there’s even more evidence to that fact now.

Following news that women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was forced out of the main event at UFC 213 on Saturday, Jedrzejczyk immediately contacted UFC president Dana White and asked for the chance to face Valentina Shevchenko.

“Nunes is out and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is begging us to let her fight Valentina Shevchenko tonight!” White wrote on Instagram. “Joanna you are such an amazing, bad ass, incredible fighter and it is an honor to have u in the UFC.”

Nunes is out and @joannajedrzejczyk is begging us to let her fight @bulletvalentina tonight!!!!! Joanna u are such an amazing, BADASS, incredible fighter and it is an honor to have u in the @ufc A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Jedrzejczyk was in Las Vegas enjoying the International Fight Week festivities when she heard that Nunes was out of the fight with Shevchenko.

Unfortunately with only hours to go until the event, it’s highly unlikely the Nevada State Athletic Commission would approve the fight. Jedrzejczyk hasn’t made weight or gone through any of the necessary pre-fight medicals that are required to compete in the state.

Of course, Jedrzejczyk may have also had personal reasons for wanting the fight after facing and falling to Shevchenko on three separate occasions when they met during their Muay Thai kickboxing careers.

Whether or not the fight happens, it certainly shows the fighting spirit inside Jedrzejczyk that she’s willing to bump up two divisions for the chance to face Shevchenko and save the UFC 213 main event.

