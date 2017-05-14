Joanna Jedrzejczyk Lights Up Jessica Andrade… and Twitter

Joanna Champion remained undefeated on Saturday night, putting on a master class performance against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 in Dallas. Her fellow fighters on Twitter were quick to heap praise upon her.

That is one ferocious female fighter.

Lethal with every limb, and from every angle.

A truly amazing fighter.

Congrats @joannamma! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2017

Congrats OG @joannamma Champion!! #AndStillForever you are the Dopest! I’m so inspired every time i watch you fight pic.twitter.com/xImsvvvazD — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 14, 2017

Joanna kicked her in the head 4 times and all she has is a rug burn on her cheek #UFC211 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 14, 2017

Honestly don't see @joannamma losing her belt ever — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) May 14, 2017

I hope Joanna is making a million per fight. That performance was worth it #UFC211 — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) May 14, 2017

One of the most beautiful performances I’ve ever seen. The fucking GOAT @joannamma pic.twitter.com/F3KddQEpFO — Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 14, 2017

JJ is the DJ of the WD #UFC211 — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) May 14, 2017

I'm the only one that gives Joanna competition. We are the 2 best st weights in the planet. #nodoubt — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) May 14, 2017

