Joanna Jedrzejczyk Lights Up Jessica Andrade… and Twitter

Joanna Champion remained undefeated on Saturday night, putting on a master class performance against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 in Dallas. Her fellow fighters on Twitter were quick to heap praise upon her.
RELATED > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Demolishes Jessica Andrade: ‘There is Only One’ (UFC 211 Results)
Nobody https://t.co/avCL6iWczc pic.twitter.com/XM2wZYsRqX
— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) May 14, 2017
#ANDSTILL Watch #Instavideo:https://t.co/zBUWB6hGQs pic.twitter.com/t1zYLj9kMz
— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) May 14, 2017
That is one ferocious female fighter.
Lethal with every limb, and from every angle.
A truly amazing fighter.
Congrats @joannamma!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2017
Tremendous!!! https://t.co/ydsIjH17yr
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) May 14, 2017
Congrats OG @joannamma Champion!! #AndStillForever you are the Dopest! I’m so inspired every time i watch you fight pic.twitter.com/xImsvvvazD
— Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 14, 2017
#AndStill Strawweight Champion of the World @joannamma!!! #UFC211
— American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) May 14, 2017
Great fight @joannamma . Congrats.
— TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 14, 2017
Huge congrats to @joannamma #andstill She’s a beast! @ufc @UFCEurope @ExtremePolska pic.twitter.com/4Ie1tdTAyw
— Marcin Held (@MarcinHeld) May 14, 2017
Joanna kicked her in the head 4 times and all she has is a rug burn on her cheek #UFC211
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 14, 2017
Honestly don't see @joannamma losing her belt ever
— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) May 14, 2017
@joannamma is bae #ufc211
— Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) May 14, 2017
I hope Joanna is making a million per fight. That performance was worth it #UFC211
— Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) May 14, 2017
One of the most beautiful performances I’ve ever seen. The fucking GOAT @joannamma pic.twitter.com/F3KddQEpFO
— Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 14, 2017
Glad To See @joannamma & @jessicammapro Duke It Out All 5 Rounds #UFCBeatdown #AndStill pic.twitter.com/l749KREejU
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 14, 2017
JJ is the DJ of the WD #UFC211
— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) May 14, 2017
I'm the only one that gives Joanna competition. We are the 2 best st weights in the planet. #nodoubt
— Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) May 14, 2017
#ANDSTILL https://t.co/x4ZG4er8ws pic.twitter.com/joJS43lXbf
— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) May 14, 2017
Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.