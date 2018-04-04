Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Very Happy with Her UFC 223 Weight Cut (Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 223 Embedded, a well-rested Joanna Jedrzejczyk trains to challenge for the strawweight belt she long held. Lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov travels with his team en masse to a nearby gym. His fellow headliner, featherweight champion Max Holloway, readies to stick to his game plan regardless of opponent. UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa enjoys being on his family’s home turf. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas arrives in Brooklyn, as does Chiesa’s opponent, former champion Anthony Pettis.

UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.

