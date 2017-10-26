Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the Best Striker in Women’s MMA… and the Stats Prove It (Infographic)

(Infographic courtesy of the UFC)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the best striker in women’s MMA. She may be the best striker in all of MMA. And she has the stats to prove it.

Strikes per minute? Check. Striking accuracy? Check. Striking defense? Check.

Having run her record to a spotless 14-0 with five consecutive title defenses, Jedrzejczyk is also knocking on the door of Ronda Rousey’s record for most consecutive UFC title defenses by a woman.

At UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre on Nov. 4 in New York, Jedrzejczyk steps into the Octagon for the ninth time to put her belt on the line against Rose Namajunas.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Coach Freddie Roach is All-in on Comeback (Video)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. Aside from Jedrzejczyk’s title defense against Namajunas, the main event features Michael Bisping putting his middleweight belt on the line against returning former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre. In the co-headliner, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram