Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Ripped and Tan Ahead of UFC 211

Women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts her title on the line for the fifth time at UFC 211 on May 13 against Jessica Andrade at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Polish born queen of the 115-pound division joined American Top Team in 2016 and is taking advantage of the Florida weather.

On Friday, Joanna Champion posted poolside photos of herself via Twitter looking tan, shredded, and in fight condition.

