Joanna Jedrzejczyk: I’m Ready for All of Them, but They’re Not Ready for Me

October 11, 2017
UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is respectful. She’s humble. But she’s also supremely confident.

Heading into her UFC 217 showdown with Rose Namajunas on Nov. 4, 2017, in New York, there isn’t a flicker of doubt that skitters across her face.

While Jedrzejczyk heaped copious amounts of praise on her next challenger, she still believes that there is no one in the strawweight division that is ready for what she brings to the table.

It’s hard to argue with her, considering Jedrzejczyk would tie Ronda Rousey for most UFC title defense by a woman if she defeats Namajunas.

