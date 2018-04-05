Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I Will Become UFC Champion One More Time’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hear from the former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk before she gets the rematch she has been waiting for against titleholder Rose Namajunas at UFC 223.

Jedrzejczyk (14-1) won the women’s 115-pound title at UFC 185 in March 2015 by dominating former champion Carla Esparza. She successfully defended the belt five times before losing to Namajunas by knockout at UFC 217 in November. Jedrzejczyk discusses the loss and vows to be a champion again.

The revamped UFC 223 main event features undefeated lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov faces featherweight titleholder Max Holloway for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her belt on the line in an immediate rematch with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.