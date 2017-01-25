Joanna Jedrzejczyk Hints at Upcoming UFC Title Defense

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 25, 2017
The UFC has some upcoming fight cards to fill, and it appears one of them is going to feature strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk‘s return to the Octagon. 

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t fought since UFC 205 in November, when she won a unanimous decision over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, improving her professional record to 13-0. On  Wednesday, she posted on Instagram, saying it was “good to be back to the U.S. and train with (Mike Brown at American Top Team). We are about to start a camp and put on great work again.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrumHer employer has a couple pay-per-views on its schedule that don’t currently have main events. UFC 210 is slated for Buffalo, N.Y., in April, and UFC 211 is scheduled for a May date in Dallas. Neither has an announced headliner. 

The UFC typically tries to headline its pay-per-views with championship fights. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is in the works for UFC 211, so the timing would be perfect to put Jedrzejczyk on the UFC 210 fight card, especially considering her last fight was in New York. But as of the time of publication, there was no solid information about when or who the 115-pound champ would fight.

