Joanna Jedrzejczyk Has New Weapons for Rose Namajunas

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk asked for it and she got. She wanted to fight on Nov. 4 at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden in New York, and she will. Jedrzejczyk will put her belt on the line for the sixth time when she steps in the Octagon with Rose Namajunas.

If victorious, the bout will put the Polish punisher in the record books. A win over Namajunas would tie Jedrzejczyk with Ronda Rousey for the most UFC title defenses by a woman.

Having rolled through most of the rest of the UFC strawweight division en route to her stellar 14-0 record, it would be understandable if Jedrzejczyk decided to rest on her laurels a bit. Being the championship she is, however, Jedrzejczyk will have none of that.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Explains the Only Way He’ll Stick Around After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

In her interview with UFC Tonight on Wednesday, Jedrzejczyk said that she has some new wrinkles in her game for Namajunas.

UFC 217 will be headlined by middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who is putting his belt on the line against returning former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram