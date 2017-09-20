                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 210 scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier Still At Odds with Being Handed the UFC Belt Jon Jones Took From Him

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Has New Weapons for Rose Namajunas

September 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk asked for it and she got. She wanted to fight on Nov. 4 at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden in New York, and she will. Jedrzejczyk will put her belt on the line for the sixth time when she steps in the Octagon with Rose Namajunas.

If victorious, the bout will put the Polish punisher in the record books. A win over Namajunas would tie Jedrzejczyk with Ronda Rousey for the most UFC title defenses by a woman.

Having rolled through most of the rest of the UFC strawweight division en route to her stellar 14-0 record, it would be understandable if Jedrzejczyk decided to rest on her laurels a bit. Being the championship she is, however, Jedrzejczyk will have none of that. 

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Explains the Only Way He’ll Stick Around After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

In her interview with UFC Tonight on Wednesday, Jedrzejczyk said that she has some new wrinkles in her game for Namajunas.

UFC 217 will be headlined by middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who is putting his belt on the line against returning former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA