Joanna Jedrzejczyk Had Planned a Move to Flyweight; Now She Plans to Regroup

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was on top of the world heading into her UFC 217 showdown with Rose Namajunas.

The former UFC strawweight champion had been undefeated in 14 professional bouts, was planning to tie Ronda Rousey’s record for most title defenses by a woman, and then wanted to try and become the first UFC woman to capture titles in two divisions.

All of those plans came crumbling down when Namajunas sent her crashing to the canvas and finished her off with strikes just over three minutes into their fight.

It was a difficult task, but an emotional Jedrzejczyk faced the media at the UFC 217 Post-Fight Press Conference, where she admitted that she’s shifting gears and going to regroup.

