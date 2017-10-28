Joanna Jedrzejczyk Gunning for Ronda Rousey’s Record; Colby Covington Unleashes on Tyron Woodley

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

On the latest Fight Society podcast, UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk joins the the show as well as rising welterweight star Colby Covington.

Jedrzejczyk discusses her upcoming fight with Rose Namajunas at UFC 217, as well as her aspirations to break Ronda Rousey‘s title defense record and possibly moving to 125 pounds.

Covington addresses his fight with Demian Maia in Brazil as well as his growing disdain for welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

TRENDING > An Evening with Conor McGregor (Full Q&A Video)

Hosts Damon Martin and Jeremy Loper will also talk about “Cowboy” Cerrone’s loss to Darren Till as well as Georges St-Pierre’s popularity in 2017 as ticket sales for UFC 217 are reportedly struggling.

All this and more on the latest Fight Society podcast.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram