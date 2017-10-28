               

UFC Fight Night 119 Brunson vs Machida Live Results

UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre A Legend Returns

Georges St-Pierre: A Legend Returns (Full Documentary)

Lyoto Machida Weigh-In

Lyoto Machida Set for Return Opposite Derek Brunson Following UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-in

Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Won't Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route: 'I Make a Fool of Myself'

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Gunning for Ronda Rousey's Record; Colby Covington Unleashes on Tyron Woodley

October 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

On the latest Fight Society podcast, UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk joins the the show as well as rising welterweight star Colby Covington.

Jedrzejczyk discusses her upcoming fight with Rose Namajunas at UFC 217, as well as her aspirations to break Ronda Rousey‘s title defense record and possibly moving to 125 pounds.

Covington addresses his fight with Demian Maia in Brazil as well as his growing disdain for welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

An Evening with Conor McGregor (Full Q&A Video)

Hosts Damon Martin and Jeremy Loper will also talk about “Cowboy” Cerrone’s loss to Darren Till as well as Georges St-Pierre’s popularity in 2017 as ticket sales for UFC 217 are reportedly struggling.

All this and more on the latest Fight Society podcast.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

