Joanna Jedrzejczyk Faces Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in New York

The rich get richer with UFC 217 in New York adding a third title fight.

Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will put her title up for grabs as she faces former “Ultimate Fighter” season 20 finalist Rose Namajunas on Nov. 4 at the card taking place in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jedrzejczyk vs. Namajunas joins an already stacked line up that also includes Michael Bisping defending the middleweight title against the returning Georges St-Pierre as well as Cody Garbrandt facing off with former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Jedrzejczyk (14-0) has been lobbying to land on the UFC 217 card for several weeks now and obviously she got her wish as she competes at Madison Square Garden for the second year in a row.

Last November, Jedrzejczyk defeated fellow Polish strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 205 as the promotion made it’s debut at the famed arena in New York.

Most recently, Jedrzejczyk defended her title for a fifth consecutive time with a lopsided win over Jessica Andrade. At UFC 217, Jedrzejczyk will attempt to tie Ronda Rousey for the most title defenses in the history of the women’s divisions in the UFC.

Namajunas (6-3) will attempt to stop that streak as she gets her second shot at UFC gold after fighting for the inaugural strawweight title back in 2014.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Being Sued Over Nate Diaz Bottle Throwing Melee

While she came up short that night, Namajunas has put together a 3-1 record since then including a second round rear naked choke submission win over Michelle Waterson in her last performance.

As it stands, UFC 217 will be the most stacked card in 2017 with three title fights landing in New York for the second year in a row.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram