Joanna Jedrzejczyk Explains Her Intimidating Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most intimidating fighters that steps foot inside the Octagon. Hear her talk about how she approaches fight weeks and her opponents ahead of her title defense against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211.

