Joanna Jedrzejczyk Drops the Mic

.

It’s difficult not to believe everything Joanna Jedrzejczyk says any time she takes to a microphone.

When she says no one is going to take her belt, that she is going to punish her opponent; anything she says is stated with conviction and backed by a spotless record.

So when Jedrzejczyk took the mic from UFC interviewer Megan Olivi at Wednesday’s UFC 217 Open Workouts at Madison Square Garden, it was easy to believe what the champ was saying… even before she punctuated it with a classic mic drop moment.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Reveals Who He Wants to Face Next in the UFC

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)