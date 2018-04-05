Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Don’t Even Call It a Weight Cut

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is on a mission to get her belt back, and by all accounts, things are going much better for her ahead of UFC 223 than they did the first time she fought current champion Rose Namajunas.

Most people thought that Jedrzejczyk would defeat Namajunas at UFC 217 and tie former bantamweight titleholder Ronda Rousey’s record of most UFC title defenses by a woman, which stands at six. After all, the Polish fighter hadn’t lost a bout prior to the fight with Namajunas last November.

After the fight, Jedrzejczyk put much of the blame on the team that guided her weight cut prior to the fight. For their immediate rematch at Saturday’s UFC 223, Jedrzejczyk took much of her diet and nutrition into her own hands, but also hired famed MMA nutritionist George Lockhart to assist. It appears that was a good move.

While Jedrzejczyk has to be on weight at 115 pounds on Friday sometime between 9 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET, her tweet on Thursday makes it look like she should have no issue on the scale.

In fact, she has seemed so jovial in interviews and on UFC 223 Embedded about her weight cut, that she doesn’t even really consider it a weight cut.

“118 pounds. Thank you. No weight cut this time for me!” Jedrzejczyk tweeted on Thursday, while the rest of the MMA world was mired in the Conor McGregor backstage melee at the UFC 223 Media Day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Of course, how that translates into her in-Octagon performance remains to be seen, but Jedrzejczyk certainly seems to be happy with her progress and confident that she has a good chance of returning the UFC strawweight belt to her waist on Saturday.