Joanna Jedrzejczyk Confronted Rose Namajunas and Her Coach Backstage at the UFC 217 Weigh-ins

(Courtesy of UFC | Warning: Profane Language)

On Episode 7 of UFC 217 Embedded, welterweight Jorge Masvidal recovers post weigh-in with a teammate and fellow Michael Bisping rival, Yoel Romero.

Later that day all three champions – Michael Bisping, Cody Garbrandt and Joanna Jedrzejczyk – as well as challengers Georges St-Pierre, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas make their way back to Madison Square Garden for ceremonial weigh-ins. Backstage, Jedrzejczyk takes issue with a member of Namajunas’ camp and makes no secret of her thoughts on the matter.

And trash talk continues to fly from all of the champions as UFC 217 opponents square off one final time before Saturday’s mega-event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

