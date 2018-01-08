Joanna Jedrzejczyk Carries Olympic Torch for Poland Ahead of 2018 Winter Games

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 8, 2018
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has added another first to her resume as she carried the Olympic flame through her home country of Poland ahead of the 2018 Winter games in South Korea.

Jedrzejczyk revealed several weeks ago that she had been selected to carry the Olympic torch as a representative of mixed martial arts in he home country.

She now becomes the first women’s fighter from the UFC to carry the Olympic torch while Antonio Rogerio Nogueira enjoyed the same honor for his home nation of Brazil back in 2016. 

It was obviously a proud moment for Jedrzejczyk as she joined athletes from around Poland to complete the run for the Olympic torch in a ceremony that will run all the way until the Winter games begin in South Korea next month. 

               

