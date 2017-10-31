Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘Can you imagine this elbow on Rose’s face? I can!’ (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 217 Embedded, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt touches down in New York and begins a shopping spree. Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is joined by head coach Duane Ludwig at his California home.

Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and challenger Rose Namajunas both put in tough training sessions with their respective teams.

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping gets his heart rate by running on the treadmill and talking about his career. His opponent, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, packs for the trip to New York City and a momentous Octagon return.

UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

(Image courtesy of UFC)

