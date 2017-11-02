Joanna Jedrzejczyk Berates Rose Namajunas: ‘This is too much for you’

While there doesn’t appear to be a personal rift between UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and challenger Rose Namajunas, that hasn’t stopped the champ from throwing some heavy words in Namajunas’ face.

Namajunas is widely known to have come from a rough background and frequently struggles with anxiety. She has an emotional support animal, a dog named Mishka, that often accompanies her to help keep her calm.

Jedrzejczyk appears to be exploiting those facts, ramping up her needling of Namajunas as their UFC 217 fight draws nearer, making many comments about how she “can’t handle the pressure” or saying that she is “already broken.” She didn’t slow down at the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference on Thursday either.

