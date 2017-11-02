Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas Engage in Chilling Staredown During UFC 217 Face Offs!

Tempers flared at the UFC 217 Pre-Fighter Press Conference as the participants in the three title fights went face to face after fielding questions from the media.

No one was immune from the final moments of mental warfare. It wasn’t all that surprising when Michael Bisping continued to take aim at Georges St-Pierre and Cody Garbrandt blasted TJ Dillashaw, but even Joanna Jedrzejczyk put her fist in Rose Namajunas’ face, getting the crowd worked up.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

