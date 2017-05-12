HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 211 Weigh-in Results: Dual Title Fights Get the Green Light

UFC 211 Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos Face-Off

featuredUFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Early Weigh-in, Live at 10 a.m. ET

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Sets Deadline to Keep Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Alive

Georges St-Pierre and Dana White

featuredDana White Yanks Georges St-Pierre; Michael Bisping Will Fight Yoel Romero

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade Weigh in on Women’s Flyweight Divison

May 12, 2017
No Comments

While Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade are primed to fight for the UFC 115-pound championship at UFC 211 on Saturday in Dallas, buzz surrounding the women’s side of the sport is largely focused on the upcoming inclusion of a 125-pound weight class.

UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that the next season of The Ultimate Fighter would feature the women’s 125-pound division and would lead to the crowing of a champion. With both Jedrzejczyk and Andrade currently fighting at flyweight, they were asked about the division during a UFC 211 media call.

When asked why she believes why the UFC has decided to bring in the 125-pound weight class, Jedrzejczyk cited the company’s history of bringing in female fighters when they had initially said they wouldn’t as precedent for such an addition.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk & Jessica Andrade UFC 211 scrum“I think a few years ago, (White) said that there is not going to be female division in the UFC and here we go, we have four divisions,” said Jedrzejczyk. “And so it’s pretty amazing and people are all for watching female fighters. So it’s good, I think.”

As for the division debuting as part of a season of TUF, Jedrzejczyk replied, “I don’t know. It’s good. I’m more than happy.”

For Andrade, who has fought as heavy as 135 pounds, right now her focus is at 115 pounds, but like Jedrzejczyk, she feels the addition of more weight classes can only be beneficial for the UFC.

“I have adapted pretty well to my division, but it’s always good to see that UFC is opening up new divisions and I think a lot of the girls that have a harder time cutting weight are going to move up to that division,” said Andrade. “But it’s good to see that UFC still believes in the women and is still building.”

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants To Be First Female To Hold Two UFC Belts

While both women are focused on strawweight and their fight on Saturday, Jedrzejczyk did leave the possibility open for becoming the first female fighter in UFC history to hold two titles.

“I want to be focused on my next fight with Jessica Andrade,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She’s a very tough opponent so I want to put on a good fight, a good show in Dallas. And if I’m going to be healthy, if I’m not going to get injured, I would like to fight very quick because I like to be busy. So I don’t know, maybe next year I will fight for the 125 belt.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas Has Mouthguard, Ready if Anyon...

May 12, 20171 Comment20 Views

Rose Namajunas, in Dallas for a media appearance, joked with reporters that yes, she does have her mouth guard with her, so she could step up if

Watch the UFC 211 Weigh-In ...

Watch the UFC 211: Miocic vs Dos Santos 2

May 12, 2017

UFC 211 Weigh-in Results: D...

The fighters competing at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos

May 12, 2017

UFC 211 Loses Another Bout ...

The UFC 211 fight card already lost one fight

May 12, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA