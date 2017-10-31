Joanna Jedrzejczyk Admits Moving to Flyweight Would Be ‘the Biggest Challenge in My Fighting Career’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will stand on the cusp of history at UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre.
With a win over Rose Namajunas on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, Jedrzejczyk will tie Ronda Rousey for the all time title defense record in the history of the women’s divisions in the UFC.
It’s a goal Jedrzejczyk has talked about often leading up to her sixth title defense, not only because she wants to build onto her own legacy, but also because she holds Rousey in such high regard.
Still as much as the record means to her, Jedrzejczyk tries to never get too fixated on any one accomplishment, but rather focuses on shattering her own personal goals each and every day and that will eventually lead to those history making moments.
“It is the record, but it’s all about my personal record. I break records everyday,” Jedrzejczyk told the Fight Society podcast. “I break barriers everyday, my personal and my private barriers because it’s not easy. If you want to stay a champion you can’t only have this hype. There is a time to do media, to be on the cover of magazines, to be on the TV but then there is a time for hard work. You must be like the butcher and work your ass [off]. There is no time for make up and [magazine] covers and photoshoots.
“There is only time to be beat up everyday but this is what I like and that’s why I’m the champion.”
If Jedrzejczyk is successful with a win over Namajunas, she would only need one more title defense to stand alone as the longest reigning champion in women’s UFC history. Then again, Jedrzejczyk could also take a trip north to 125 pounds where she would have the opportunity to become the first woman in the UFC to hold titles in two different divisions.
These are all factors that will ultimately play into Jedrzejczyk’s decision making, but nothing is certain right now because all of her focus is on Namajunas for now.
Add to that, Jedrzejczyk is honest in saying that she’s not going to fight forever because there are other goals that she’s set for herself outside of the sport like starting a family, which is something she thinks about quite often.
It all plays a role in Jedrzejczyk’s decision making after UFC 217.
“There are some people who think I haven’t done enough yet, but I think I’ve done a lot in this sport. Six title defenses. The thing is I will see,” Jedrzejczyk said. “It’s very hard to stay away from my family and in the future I want to be a mom. I want to get married and I want to be a mom, so it’s difficult to say stop when you’re successful in the business world, in fighting, and now it’s time to be an athlete. But I’m 100-percent into everything I do in my life. I don’t know.
“There will probably be a day that I will say enough is enough and I will just focus on my private life, but I don’t know yet when.”
What Jedrzejczyk knows for certain is that moving to 125 pounds would be the toughest physical test she’s faced since joining the UFC roster.
Gone are the days when Jedrzejczyk used to struggle with her weight cuts to get down to the strawweight limit now that she’s been working with the team at Perfecting Athletes, who have helped her adapt a nutrition plan that she often raves about ahead of her fights.
That’s part of the reason why Jedrzejczyk hasn’t been as steadfast about moving to flyweight because now it would truly be a choice rather than a necessity. Then again, Jedrzejczyk loves to challenge herself and there may be no obstacle bigger right now than winning a second world title in the UFC.
“Definitely the flyweight division is something I think about, but if I move up, it’s going to be the biggest challenge in my fighting career,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I will see.”
For now, Jedrzejczyk is only going to worry about what’s directly in front of her and that’s Namajunas on Saturday night. Once she gets through that challenge then Jedrzejczyk can truly figure out what comes next for her.
Listen to the entire interview with Jedrzejczyk on the Fight Society podcast here or download and subscribe to the show via Apple Podcasts.