Joanna Jedrzejczyk Admits Moving to Flyweight Would Be ‘the Biggest Challenge in My Fighting Career’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will stand on the cusp of history at UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre.

With a win over Rose Namajunas on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, Jedrzejczyk will tie Ronda Rousey for the all time title defense record in the history of the women’s divisions in the UFC.

It’s a goal Jedrzejczyk has talked about often leading up to her sixth title defense, not only because she wants to build onto her own legacy, but also because she holds Rousey in such high regard.

Still as much as the record means to her, Jedrzejczyk tries to never get too fixated on any one accomplishment, but rather focuses on shattering her own personal goals each and every day and that will eventually lead to those history making moments.

“It is the record, but it’s all about my personal record. I break records everyday,” Jedrzejczyk told the Fight Society podcast. “I break barriers everyday, my personal and my private barriers because it’s not easy. If you want to stay a champion you can’t only have this hype. There is a time to do media, to be on the cover of magazines, to be on the TV but then there is a time for hard work. You must be like the butcher and work your ass [off]. There is no time for make up and [magazine] covers and photoshoots.

“There is only time to be beat up everyday but this is what I like and that’s why I’m the champion.”

If Jedrzejczyk is successful with a win over Namajunas, she would only need one more title defense to stand alone as the longest reigning champion in women’s UFC history. Then again, Jedrzejczyk could also take a trip north to 125 pounds where she would have the opportunity to become the first woman in the UFC to hold titles in two different divisions.

These are all factors that will ultimately play into Jedrzejczyk’s decision making, but nothing is certain right now because all of her focus is on Namajunas for now.

Add to that, Jedrzejczyk is honest in saying that she’s not going to fight forever because there are other goals that she’s set for herself outside of the sport like starting a family, which is something she thinks about quite often.

It all plays a role in Jedrzejczyk’s decision making after UFC 217.

“There are some people who think I haven’t done enough yet, but I think I’ve done a lot in this sport. Six title defenses. The thing is I will see,” Jedrzejczyk said. “It’s very hard to stay away from my family and in the future I want to be a mom. I want to get married and I want to be a mom, so it’s difficult to say stop when you’re successful in the business world, in fighting, and now it’s time to be an athlete. But I’m 100-percent into everything I do in my life. I don’t know.

“There will probably be a day that I will say enough is enough and I will just focus on my private life, but I don’t know yet when.”