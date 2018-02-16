Jimmy Smith UFC Austin Preview: Donald Cerrone is a Wounded, Cornered Animal

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews Sunday’s main event match-up between Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros.

Though Cerrone has long been a contender and fan favorite, no matter what division he fights in, he is currently in the midst of the first three-fight losing skid of his career. And fighting at welterweight, Cerrone’s division is loaded with killers, leaving him little room for error while trying to course correct.

Having lost to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Darren Till, things don’t get any easier for Cerrone on Sunday at UFC Fight Night 126 in Austin, Texas, when he squares off with Yancy Medeiros.

Following some ups and downs through the beginning of his Octagon career, Medeiros is now at the opposite end of the spectrum from Cerrone. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak and looking to add Cerrone’s name to his resume.