Jimmy Smith Previews UFC on FOX 28: Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jimmy Smith previews the explosive UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens main event between No. 4 Josh Emmett and No. 7 Jeremy Stephens. Don’t miss the action this Saturday, Feb. 24 only on FOX.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Live Results and Fight Stats from Orlando, Fla. Fast-rising featherweight Josh Emmett squares off with human highlight reel Jeremy Stephens in the main event, the winner looking to forge a quick route to a title shot. The co-main event sees no drop-off, as Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres are looking to also fight their way into a UFC strawweight championship bout.