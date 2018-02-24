Jimmy Smith Previews UFC on FOX 28: Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jimmy Smith breaks down the important strawweight clash between Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres taking place in the UFC on FOX 28 co-main event in Orlando live on FOX on Saturday.

TRENDING > Brock Lesnar ‘Always Ready’ for UFC Return, According to Manager

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Live Results and Fight Stats from Orlando, Fla. Fast-rising featherweight Josh Emmett squares off with human highlight reel Jeremy Stephens in the main event, the winner looking to forge a quick route to a title shot. The co-main event sees no drop-off, as Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres are looking to also fight their way into a UFC strawweight championship bout.