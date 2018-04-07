Jimmy Smith Previews Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 7, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the upcoming rematch at UFC 223 between strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Namajunas handed Jedrzejczyk her first career loss and took the women’s 115-pound title at UFC 217 in November.  Jedrzejczyk believes the loss was a fluke and plans on taking the belt back on Saturday.  Namajunas believes that she’s the best in the world and expects to defeat the former champion again and silence any doubters.

UFC 223 takes place on Saturday, April 7, at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on late replacement Al Iaquinta in the fight card’s main event for the undisputed lightweight crown.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta live results and fight stats, as they happen. The first bout is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

               

