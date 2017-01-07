Jimmie Rivera Says He’s Not Fighting at UFC Phoenix

Despite the UFC announcing a new opponent for Jimmie Rivera for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix, Rivera on Saturday said that he is not fighting.

Rivera had initially been slated to fight Bryan Caraway on Jan. 15, but Caraway had to withdraw from the fight due to a shoulder injury from his last fight that flared up during training for this one. The UFC on Friday announced that Marlon “Chito” Vera would step in for Caraway.

Although the fight appeared to be salvaged, Rivera on Saturday morning surprisingly tweeted that he would not be fighting in Phoenix. He made no reference to Vera or any other possible replacement opponent.

UFC officials had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, and the match-up of Rivera vs. Vera was still listed on the promotion’s website.

I apologize to my fans and students. I will not be fighting next Sunday in Phoenix Arizona. Due to my opponent injury i am out of my fight. — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) January 7, 2017

