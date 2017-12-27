HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Dana White

featuredDana White: If Georges St-Pierre Ever Returns He Won’t Be Fighting Conor McGregor

Cris-Cyborg-UFC-214

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Re-Upped with the UFC, Details Her Long-Term Future

Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre’s Coach Calls for Conor McGregor: ‘The Biggest Fight in UFC History’

featuredConor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Jimmie Rivera Off UFC 219; Mark Diakiese vs. Dan Hooker Moves to the Main Card

December 27, 2017
NoNo Comments

With John Lineker off of Saturday’s UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm fight card due to wisdom tooth surgery, top five ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera will also be pulled from the card without a replacement opponent available.

Now that Rivera vs. Lineker has been scrapped, the UFC has moved the lightweight fight between Marc Diakiese and Dan Hooker to the pay-per-view main card airing at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night. 

There’s no word yet on when Rivera will be rebooked after missing out on his fight at UFC 219.

As for Diakiese and Hooker, they will look to make the most of their main card slot on pay-per-view with UFC 219 now moving forward with 10 total bouts from Las Vegas. 

TRENDING > Sean O’Malley Faces Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222

The UFC didn’t announce which fight would now get bumped up to the FS1 prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET, but it’s likely the match-up between Marvin Vettori and Omari Akhmedov will get that spot, along with a slight shuffling of the line-up.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA