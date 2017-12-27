Jimmie Rivera Off UFC 219; Mark Diakiese vs. Dan Hooker Moves to the Main Card

With John Lineker off of Saturday’s UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm fight card due to wisdom tooth surgery, top five ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera will also be pulled from the card without a replacement opponent available.

Now that Rivera vs. Lineker has been scrapped, the UFC has moved the lightweight fight between Marc Diakiese and Dan Hooker to the pay-per-view main card airing at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

There’s no word yet on when Rivera will be rebooked after missing out on his fight at UFC 219.

As for Diakiese and Hooker, they will look to make the most of their main card slot on pay-per-view with UFC 219 now moving forward with 10 total bouts from Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Sean O’Malley Faces Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222

The UFC didn’t announce which fight would now get bumped up to the FS1 prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET, but it’s likely the match-up between Marvin Vettori and Omari Akhmedov will get that spot, along with a slight shuffling of the line-up.