Jimi Manuwa Says He and Boxer David Haye Have Agreed to Fight Next Year

UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa says he and former world champion boxer David Haye have agreed to fight sometime next year. And yes, that would be under boxing rules, similar to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

Haye is currently expected to rematch Tony Bellew later this year, but he and Manuwa have been bantering in interviews and social media about a boxing match for quite some time. Now it appears that they have at least come to some sort of gentlemen’s agreement, although that is far from a done deal.

Manuwa and Haye talked briefly at BAMMA 31 on Friday night and posed for a few pictures. Afterward, Manuwa said, “The fight is on. It’s on. He wants it; I want it. He said he’s got to fight a couple more fight before (we can fight).”

Following the blockbuster Mayweather vs. McGregor bout, everyone has wanted a piece of the action. UFC president Dana White, however, has said that he isn’t too keen on the idea of more crossover bouts from his fighters stepping into the boxing ring.

So there are certainly many hurdles to clear before Haye vs. Manuwa becomes a reality.

Of course, there was a mountain of skepticism about Mayweather and McGregor ever coming together, but they shocked the world and got the deal done. So never say never.

