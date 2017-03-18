Jimi Manuwa Lands One-Punch KO on Corey Anderson, Calls for Title Shot (UFC London Results)

It didn’t take long for Jimi Manuwa to take out Corey Anderson on his home turf at UFC Fight Night 107 on Saturday in London.

Manuwa and Anderson each entered this fight looking to remain near the top of the UFC light heavyweight division, although neither was likely to earn a title shot his next time out. Manuwa, however, certainly made a strong case to keep his name in consideration, and feels that he’s earned it.

Saturday’s fight started with Manuwa taking the center of the Octagon, flat-footed, while Anderson was a ball of movement, constantly faking and shuffling side to side.

Anderson stuck out several jabs and feinted takedowns, all the while using his footwork to slide away from Manuwa’s power punches. He shot an actual takedown attempt a couple of minutes into the frame, but Manuwa sprawled, keeping the fight where he wanted it.

A few moments later, as Anderson was shuffling to his right, Manuwa moved with him, timed his shot, and landed a left hook that sent Anderson crashing to the canvas. No follow up necessary, the referee immediately stepped in as Manuwa walked away from his downed foe.

“Left hook is always the shot. One shot, one kill,” Manuwa proclaimed after the fight.

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is putting his belt on the line against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 on April 8, and Manuwa wants the winner. There is still the matter of Jon Jones emerging from suspension this summer, and Manuwa lost to Johnson two fights prior to this one, so it’s unclear what kind of path he has to a title shot.

Manuwa, however, wasn’t shy in calling for the fight, regardless of who wins at UFC 210.

“I want the winner of DC and Rumble. It’s time for a title shot right now.”

